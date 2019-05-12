Home

More Obituaries for Kenneth Tucker
Kenneth R. Tucker

Kenneth R. Tucker Obituary
Kenneth R. Tucker MD FACS

Kenneth R Tucker, 82, recently of Kingston, WA, son of Juanita and Eugene Tucker, died suddenly, by stroke, on March 28, 2019. He lived his life fully, cherishing his career as a Plastic Surgeon, his family, friends, traveling adventures and innumerable interests. He is pre-deceased by his wife Joanne, and survived by his brother Don, sister Linda, children Scott, Lyn, Mark, Laurie and Greg, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

He is deeply missed.

A celebration of his life will be held June 15th at 4:00 pm in his home church, Poulsbo SDA. Reception following.

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/bremerton-wa/miller-woodlawn-funeral-home/2629
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019
