Kenneth R. Tucker MD FACS
Kenneth R Tucker, 82, recently of Kingston, WA, son of Juanita and Eugene Tucker, died suddenly, by stroke, on March 28, 2019. He lived his life fully, cherishing his career as a Plastic Surgeon, his family, friends, traveling adventures and innumerable interests. He is pre-deceased by his wife Joanne, and survived by his brother Don, sister Linda, children Scott, Lyn, Mark, Laurie and Greg, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
He is deeply missed.
A celebration of his life will be held June 15th at 4:00 pm in his home church, Poulsbo SDA. Reception following.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019