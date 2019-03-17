|
|
Kenneth Ray White
In Loving Memory, Retired USAF and former airline pilot, Captain Kenneth R. White, better known as "Ken, Kenny or KR", 63, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 10, 2018 at his home in Kalama, WA. He is survived by his daughter Ashley and wife Janet, and her children Nick and Sam. Memorial Services will be officiated by Ken's sister, Rev. Dr. Gloria E. White-Hammond, MD, and her husband, Rev. Dr. Ray A. Hammond, MD, at Tahoma National Cemetery, Monday March 25th, at 1:00pm, including a Stearman Missing-Man Flyover Tribute from his friends.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019