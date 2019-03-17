Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Ray White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Ray White Obituary
Kenneth Ray White

In Loving Memory, Retired USAF and former airline pilot, Captain Kenneth R. White, better known as "Ken, Kenny or KR", 63, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 10, 2018 at his home in Kalama, WA. He is survived by his daughter Ashley and wife Janet, and her children Nick and Sam. Memorial Services will be officiated by Ken's sister, Rev. Dr. Gloria E. White-Hammond, MD, and her husband, Rev. Dr. Ray A. Hammond, MD, at Tahoma National Cemetery, Monday March 25th, at 1:00pm, including a Stearman Missing-Man Flyover Tribute from his friends.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.