Kenneth Richard Kelly
September 24, 1930 ~ August 13, 2019
Dad finally went to be with loved ones after a two year battle with Cancer. He had beat Cancer 3 times before, but this time the Cancers won. After a long career with Northern Pacific Railroad he retired and began to travel. He loved traveling all over the U.S. in his RV with his two loves, his wife of over 43 years and his dog Trinket. He always loved music and at the age of 50 he learned to play the Guitar. Over the years he played his guitar and sang with some of the best. Around the same time he learned to fly small planes and got his Pilot's License.
Dad is loved and will be missed by many; his best friend and brother McKay and his wife Maggie, his 3 step-children, his grandchildren and his 2 great grandsons which he was SO happy to be able to spend time with over the past couple years.
I love you Dad, you were the best. Thank-you for always being my Dad. Forever, your darling baby-girl, Patty (whack).
Thank you Hospice, your care is beyond words Thank you to all his friends at Bridgepark who loved him, I am forever Thankful.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019