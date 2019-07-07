Home

Kenneth Rosenberg

Kenneth Rosenberg Obituary
Kenneth Rosenberg

Kenneth J. Rosenberg was born July 8 1930 and passed away on April 12 2019. He grew up in Vancouver, Canada and later lived in the Seattle, WA area as an adult. Ken developed Alzheimer's and cancer. His faith in God at the end kept him comfortable in knowing that there is a place for him in heaven.

Ken is survived by his children Karen, Kris and John, brother Jerry, sister Pat, his life-time partner Betty Holman and her extended family, and six grandchildren Matt, Dan, Becky, Joel, Emily and Drew and one great-granddaughter.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019
