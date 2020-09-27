Kenneth Yukio Kurata
April 17, 1959 ~ August 30, 2020
Ken was born in Seattle to Margaret Senda and George Kurata on April 17, 1959 and died on August 30, 2020 after a long illness. He spent his school years in Bellevue, graduated from Newport High in 1977 and attended UW. Ken worked in banking, finances and real estate. His favorite job was managing finances for One Reel Productions during its early years when it expanded Bumbershoot and introduced Seattle to the Goodwill Games and Cirque du Soleil. Following, he worked for many years as a Windermere real estate agent.
Ken loved to travel, especially to Japan and Hawaii which he visited many times. He lived for celebrations of all kinds - holidays, birthdays, weddings and extended family reunions which he helped organize. He enjoyed style and the finer things in life, and lavished gifts on friends and family. He especially loved children and spending time with young people in the family. Nieces and nephew, now adults, will always remember Uncle Kenny as a Santa Claus who brought magic to their lives. All of us will miss his quiet chuckle, tender heart and gentle ways.
Ken was a strong supporter of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) where he served on the Board as Treasurer. He enjoyed volunteering with Little Bit Therapeutic Riding for children, and for the Lord's Table, a homeless feeding program founded by Mrs. Kay Abe.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents and Aunt Sumi Kurata. He is survived by Aunt Anna Kurata, half-brother Kraig Kurata, half-sister Kristi Kurata, 9 cousins, 6 nieces, 1 nephew, 9 great nephews and nieces, and friends of all ages.
Remembrances please to JACL, Seattle Chapter; Little Bit Therapeutic Riding in Redmond or the American Diabetes Association
.
Please sign Ken's online guestbook at www.Legacy.com