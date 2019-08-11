|
|
Kent D. Harold
Kent passed away on July 24, 2019, at the young age of 61. He is survived by his wife, Daphne Harold; two children, Jason Brealey and Chelsea Nokes, three grandchildren, Chase Brealey, Cole Brealey, and Jayden Nokes, his brother Terrence Rhinehart, and nephews Bryan and Justin Rhinehart.
He was the best husband ever, as well as being an outstanding father and grandfather, and will be sorely missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Crohn's Foundation of Washington or the ASPCA. The date of his memorial service has yet to be determined.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019