Kenwyn Boyd Nerison



May 12, 1929 ~ May 21, 2020



Ken passed away peacefully at Providence Hospice Care Center with his wife at his side. The whole family, including the grandchildren, were able to visit him before he left us to be with the Lord.



Ken was born in Sisseton, SD, to Chester and Lillian Nerison. He was the eldest of three children, with a sister one year younger, Adair, then a brother James, 9 years younger.



At the age of 10, the family moved to Portland, Or. In high school, he went into boxing, won the regionals, won the state, then competed in New York. He lost the match and never boxed again, but took up football instead. Ken received a football scholarship to play for Willamette University.



After three years at Willamette, Ken transferred to Louis & Clark University and graduated with a BA. He married his childhood sweetheart and started his career in advertising. It wasn't long before he went into business on his own, opening up Total Hearing. Ken and Carolyn had two children, Lisa and Kristen, then moved up to Everett. Over time, Total Hearing was moved to Lynnwood, then to Edmonds where the company is still there today. When Ken sold Total Hearing and retired, he was 76 years old. He had been in charge of that successful company for over 50 years.



Ken and Carolyn divorced after 27 years. He married Doreen who died from cancer six years later. Ken then married Dorothy Mackenzie, to whom he was married to for 33 years. Ken and Dorothy traveled all around the world and golfed throughout Or and WA.



Ken had a boat for about five years, but his passion was golf. He joined the Everett Golf & Country Club where he had been a playing member for 18 years before passing away. He also was member of the First Presbyterian Church of Everett for 32 years.



Ken's brother preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, his two daughters Lisa Graff and Kristen Dietz, his sister Adair McBee, two stepdaughters, Linda Kuehnert, Wendy Mackenzie, plus six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



Ken was a quiet, kind, and a loving man to all his family and friends. In the end, he suffered with Alzheimer's, but for the most part, he still remained a kind, loving man. He will be missed terribly.



