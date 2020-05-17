|
Kerin Lea McAllister Arrivey
January 20, 1936 ~ March 28, 2020
Kerin Lea McAllister Arrivey, 84, passed away on March 28, 2020 from complications related to Parkinson's Disease. She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa (Sam) Moscatel, Megan (Sohier) Arrivey Hall, and two sons, Steve (Sharon) Arrivey and Jim (Kelli) Arrivey, along with twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters, Lael (Donn) Strathy, and Lynn McAllister, and her brother Bob (Anita) McAllister, her sister-in-law Margo (Paul) Hornberger, and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Kerin was a devoted mother, wife, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend.
Born January 20, 1936 in Lake Forest Park, Washington, Kerin attended Roosevelt High School in Seattle where she met her late husband Pete Arrivey. Kerin and Pete attended the University of Washington together, and returned to Lake Forest Park to buy a home and raise their family. In her youth, Kerin was an avid competitive swimmer with the Green Lake Swim team, spent countless hours through her life swimming at the Civic Club in Lake Forest Park, and enjoyed years of swimming and tennis at the Aqua Club in Kenmore. Kerin retired after 25 years working in Northshore School District's administration office. In her retirement, Kerin enjoyed many hobbies, including quilting, investment club, recording family genealogy, the Lakeshore Garden Club and traveling with Pete to visit family and friends, near and far. Her busy retirement schedule brought her much joy and many valued friendships. A life-long learner, Kerin never missed an opportunity to educate herself on a new topic, and was a determined participant in Parkinson's research trials through the Booth Gardener Parkinson's Care Center and University of Washington. Kerin always found time to be an involved and connected mom and grandma, leaving her family with cherished memories of her warmth and smile, her sense of humor, her quiet strength and inquisitive nature.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to the staff and owners of Blueberry Gardens 2 Adult Family Home in Bothell, Washington for their loving care and support in Kerin's final years.
A celebration of Kerin's life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, a tribute gift in Kerin's name may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020