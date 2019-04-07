Kerry Jai Taylor



Kerry, beloved friend to many, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on January 2, 2019,



at the much too young age of 65. She was the daughter of Aubrey and Patricia Whitcombe, both deceased, and a longtime resident of Redmond. For the past 18 years she operated a successful boutique and hair salon in downtown Redmond called An Oasis Hair Salon and Hideaway Boutique. She closed her business in July and was looking forward to spending more time traveling, diving, and gardening, three or her passions. She was a veteran of the US Army and had worked as a paralegal in earlier years. She loved diving in the waters around Maui, shopping for flowers at Molbak's, discussing politics, and sharing a chai latte with friends. She was feisty and outspoken, but equally generous and endearing and would light up any room she was in with her larger than life personality.



She is survived by her many friends and most especially, by her beloved cat, Bee, who will be well cared for and loved, just as Kerry would have wanted.



We all miss you and



hold you in our hearts, Kerry.



In remembrance of Kerry, donations can be made to the Humane Society for Seattle/King County or to any other animal welfare organization.



A scattering of ashes ceremony will be held in April off the coast of Maui. Sign Kerry's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary