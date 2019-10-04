|
|
Kerry Lynn Weitzel
Sunrise March 13, 1952
Sunset September 15, 2019
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Kerry Lynn Weitzel, known to her friends and family as the Ever So Lovely Princess Snowflake. Kerry passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019 at Evergreen Hospice Care Center. Kerry was the oldest of two daughters born to William L. Weitzel, Jr. and Shirley E. Weitzel.
Kerry was born in Seattle Washington and raised in Bellevue Washington where she graduated from Bellevue High School in 1970.
As a young woman Kerry loved to snow ski and greatly enjoyed her time working at Crystal Mountain Inn. A few years later Kerry worked in accounting and payroll at her father's company, Dependable Building Maintenance. In 1996 she began her 22 year career as Corporate Payroll/HR Manager at Walashek Industrial & Marine.
Kerry had a strong passion for life and did not leave this world easily! She was a brave fighter to the end. She loved her family and friends almost as much as she loved animals.
She loved spending time with friends, entertaining or attending an event. She was an amazing dancer who inherited her parent's ability to cut the rug. She enjoyed all forms of entertainment as well as travel. She was fortunate to see countless musicians in concert including the Beatles in 1964 and the Rolling Stones in 1973. She attended the Seattle Super Sonics' 1978-1979 world championship game in Landover Maryland and was the proud recipient of Jack Sikma's sock he wore at the winning game. Kerry enjoyed hosting her friends at her camp site at Mountain River Trails in Cle Elum Washington where a lot of fun was had by all. Her Raven Sisters will fondly remember dancing to "Summer" in our PJ's at Matts Matts. At Christmastime she truly sparkled, and Princess Snowflake made sure everyone had a good time and received a stocking full of silly treasures.
Kerry is proceeded in death by her parents and survived by her loving sister, Tamar Weitzel and bother-in-law, Bob Gowing, of Kirkland as well as an army of dear friends and family.
A heart felt thank you to the amazing tribe of doctors, nurses and medical professionals at SCCA, EvergreenHealth and Hospice who cared for Kerry this past year and a half. Kerry may have been complicated but she was also very special.
Kerry's final word was "Kisses". Kisses to you my dear angel. "Hvil i fred ste sster" (rest in peace sweet sister).
"Where the north wind meets the sea, there's a river
full of memory."
Remembrance donations may be made to Homeward Pets Adoption Center, https://www.homewardpet.org/, or a charity of your choosing.
The family will be holding a private Celebration of Life at a later time.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019