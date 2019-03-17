Kevin Bradley Mehlhaff



Age 28, of Seattle, WA passed away on March 7, 2019. Kevin was born in Minneapolis, MN on May 15, 1990. He graduated from Robbinsdale Cooper High School in 2009, and from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 2013 with a B.S. in Computer Science. He worked as a software engineer at Microsoft for five years, and at Google since December 2018. Kevin's passion for hiking and backpacking took him to numerous national parks, as well as Canada, Europe, and South America. He particularly enjoyed spending time with his friends. He is survived by his parents, Brad and Janan (Brown) Mehlhaff of New Hope, MN; his sister, Rachel Mehlhaff of Minneapolis, MN; his grandmother, Marlene Brown, of Manly, IA; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. Funeral service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 8208 18th Ave. NE, Seattle, WA 98115, on March 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home, 11111 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133. Memorials may be sent to 9109 31st Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55427 and will be distributed by the family at a later date. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary