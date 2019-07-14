Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Conley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin E. Conley Ph.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin E. Conley Ph.D. Obituary
Kevin E. Conley, PhD

Kevin, age 64, died on June 30 after a short battle with cancer. He earned his PhD in Zoology from U of Wisconsin, with post-doctoral training at Harvard and U of Bern, Switzerland. He was Professor of Radiology, Physiology, Biophysics and Bioengineering at U of WA.

His focus was on human muscle function with extensive written work, honors and awards, and decades-long research funding. He made a huge impact on the world of science and has mentored many who continue without him.

Kevin travelled the world in pursuit of science and pleasure. He made life-long friends combining his love of science, biking and hiking, and toasting life with a beer in hand. He had a limitless optimistic outlook.

He is survived by his wife, Rachel Nathanson, daughter Sasha, sister Colleen, brothers Brian & Barry & their extended families.

Celebration of Life

August 11 at 11AM

UW Waterfront Activities Center
Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.