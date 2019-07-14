|
Kevin E. Conley, PhD
Kevin, age 64, died on June 30 after a short battle with cancer. He earned his PhD in Zoology from U of Wisconsin, with post-doctoral training at Harvard and U of Bern, Switzerland. He was Professor of Radiology, Physiology, Biophysics and Bioengineering at U of WA.
His focus was on human muscle function with extensive written work, honors and awards, and decades-long research funding. He made a huge impact on the world of science and has mentored many who continue without him.
Kevin travelled the world in pursuit of science and pleasure. He made life-long friends combining his love of science, biking and hiking, and toasting life with a beer in hand. He had a limitless optimistic outlook.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel Nathanson, daughter Sasha, sister Colleen, brothers Brian & Barry & their extended families.
Celebration of Life
August 11 at 11AM
UW Waterfront Activities Center
Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019