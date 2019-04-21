|
|
Kevin Hunt
Kevin L. Hunt was born July 24, 1956 and raised in Kenmore WA. Kevin was a member of the Inglemoor High School Class of 1974. As president of Headfirst Construction he worked side-by-side with his father, Glen Hunt, noted Northwest landscape architect. Kevin died peacefully in his sleep at the paradise he loved, Kihei, Maui, Hawaii on March 17, 2019.
Kevin marched to the sound of a drum no one else heard. He had a ready smile and mischievous look in his eyes. He was well-read, informed, opinionated, maddening, charming, a good friend, and the house guest from hell.
Kevin is survived by Corinne Hunt and their beloved sons Dylan and Alec.
A celebration of Kevin's unique
life will be held 7 -10 pm on Friday,
April 26th at the 192 Brewing Co.
(7324 NE 175th St., Kenmore).
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019