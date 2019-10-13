|
Kevin Marc Montgomery
Kevin Marc Montgomery was born on October 9, 1956 and left his family on October 7, 2019 just two days before his 63rd birthday. He was born in Mount Vernon, Washington and after a long successful 39-year career as an auditor for the state of Washington he retired in 2018 and returned to the Skagit Valley in Sedro Woolley, WA.
Kevin grew up and attended school in Mount Vernon graduating from MVHS in 1975. He attended Western Washington University majoring in business and accounting.
Kevin loved to play music throughout his entire life and played the clarinet and participated in drama productions during high school. His love of music was exceeded only by his passion for travel. During his lifetime he was able to visit many countries, becoming fluent in German, probably his favorite. He also loved preparing and enjoying food from many countries.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father David A. Montgomery, his maternal grandparents Andrew and Ethel Schmidt, his paternal grandparents John and Anna Montgomery, and his nephew Christopher Alan Stelzer (Rachel). He is survived by his mother Helen Montgomery, his sister Carolyn Sue Stelzer, his nephew Adam David Stelzer (Eriko), his nephew Daniel Paul Stelzer (Gabriella), cousins Garnor and Sandy Benson, and his close and dear friend Yoshiaki Shimada.
A private family graveside service was held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Hawthorne Memorial Park, Mt. Vernon, WA.
Memorials can be made in Kevin's name to the American Diabetes Society or the American Kidney Fund.
Arrangements are under the care
of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019