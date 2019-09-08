Home

Our beloved Kevin died 8/17/2019 in a vehicle crash near Kingston, WA. Kevin was born in Spokane and was educated at St. Luke's, Brier Terrace MS, O'Dea HS, UW Bothell, and City U. He taught math in the Lake WA Schools and coached football at O'Dea.

He is preceded in death by his sister Kelly, father Leo, and brother-in-law Bear. He is survived by his mother, Dr. Pat Chandler, sister Shannon Roeder and brother-in-law Norm Hawker, sister Bridgett and partner Stephen Pearce, brother Michael and sister-in-law Ling Bai, nephew Marcus Roeder, niece Anna Chandler, former wife Susi Chandler, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A funeral mass and celebration of his life will be on Saturday, 9/14/19 at 10:30 AM at

St. James Cathedral

in Seattle with a reception immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages gifts to the O'Dea High School Kevin Chandler 82 Memorial Scholarship Fund to support student athletes:

https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/I262Z72xAGINSteZo3FOWA

Visit https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/kevinchandler82
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019
