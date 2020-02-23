|
|
Kevin Patrick Sullivan
Kevin Patrick Sullivan, Seattle-area lawyer, passed away January 7, 2020, at UW Hospital after after enduring eighteen months of metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. He was 64.
Raised in Seattle, Kevin majored in European History at the University of Washington before earning his JD at Boalt Hall, UC Berkeley in 1981. Kevin worked hard in his profession and earned a reputation as one of Seattle's leading trial attorneys. He started his own law firm in the early '90s.
Early in his law career, Kevin met the love of his life, Susan Rosaia Sullivan. He and Susan had three kids, Patrick, Anna, and Fallon. Kevin was a devoted husband and father: a true family man. He felt his best with a book--or three--in hand. He loved running, traveling, his dogs, attending Husky football games, and his Irish heritage. He had an infectious zest for life that he enjoyed sharing with his many friends through storytelling. He was a passionate, big-hearted person and an enduring optimist.
The memorial service to honor Kevin's life and legacy will be held at 11 AM on Saint Patrick's Day (March 17) at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in West Seattle.
We are grateful for the care Kevin received at UW Medical Center. Gifts in memory of Kevin to support the oncology unit may be mailed to: UW Medicine Advancement, Attn: Gift Processing, Box 358045, Seattle, WA 98195. Checks should be made payable to "UW Foundation." Please include Kevin's name on the memo line. Gifts may also be made online at: https://www.acceleratemed.org/urgen.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020