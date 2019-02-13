Kevin Richard Hobson



Kevin, age 59, lost his battle with stomach cancer on Friday, February 8, 2019 at UW Medical Center. Born in Frankfort, Michigan he joined the Coast Guard from high school. He was highly proficient at sending Morse code and proud of his service as a radioman. Assigned to the Polar Sea he travelled to both the Arctic and Antarctic. He next served in search and rescue at Pier 36 until 1984 when he was hired by SPD. He had a proud 32 years dispatching officers with his distinctive no nonsense delivery. With a strong empathy for first responders and those lost in the tragedy of 911 he felt duty bound to read their every obituary written. He had a great love of animals and although he rescued 6 cats he never stopped missing his childhood dog, Spooky.



Kevin is survived by his wife Mar (who he won with his dry wit), his brother Bruce (Dorothy Keto), sister Valerie Ransom (Jim), and a large family of friends. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a future date. Remembrances should be made to UW Medical Center, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, or Cats Exclusive Veterinary Clinic.



