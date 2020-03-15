|
Kim Andrew Dahmen
Wonderful husband, father, son, brother, family man and best friend, passed away 16 February 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by loving family.
Kim was born November 17, 1953 in Spokane, WA. He graduated from Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, and Loyola University in Los Angeles. Kim traveled all over the world working for AEI Music and PlayNetwork, based in London and Seattle. He had an adventurous spirit and made friends in every country (and every pub) he visited.
Kim loved music and played a myriad of stringed instruments, regularly strumming a guitar or ukulele, singing with family and friends. He had a passion for basketball, biking and watersports spending as much time as possible at the Dahmen lake place in the summer.
Kim is survived by his loving wife Liza, son Marcus, daughter Callie (and her husband Ken), parents Roy (deceased) and Beverlee, sisters Nanette and Carol, brother Patrick and numerous family members.
The earth stood still the day you passed and the sun no longer shines as bright. Saying we miss you is not enough, saying we love you is not enough, wanting to be with you is our desire and one day we will be together.
A celebration of life will be held in Seattle in the near future and in the UK at a later date. Contributions in his name may be made to any hospice organization.
"And we'll be together in our dreams...in the end"
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020