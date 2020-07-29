1/1
Kim Annette Rutledge O'Keefe
1957 - 2020
Kim passed away June 25, 2020 after a 15 month struggle with throat cancer which was arrested but reappeared as tumors on her liver. She entered this world at 10:46 p.m. on a Thursday and exited this world at 10:45 p.m. on a Thursday.

She was born November 21, 1957 to Richard & Sonneva Rutledge. The first of 4 children. She attended Eastgate Elementary, Tyee Junior High & Newport High School in Bellevue graduating in 1976. She attended Lake Washington Technical College & earned an associate degree in Fashion Design. She used these skills many years later to establish her own business of altering wedding dresses. She also designed and created wedding dresses.

The birth of her sons allowed the family 3 different times to have 5 generation pictures. She moved to eastern Washington in 1993. Married Timothy D. O'Keefe in 2003. They resided in Kennewick, WA.

She is predeceased by her maternal and paternal grandparents and her father, Richard E. Rutledge. She is survived and loved by her husband, Tim O'Keefe, her 3 sons, Joshua and Tim Murry and Anthony Spencer. Grandson, Solomon Murry. Her mother & stepfather, Sonneva and Ed Wood, mother-in-law, Pat Choisser, 3 sisters, Kaye Jackson (Geoff), Karen Rutledge, Jennifer Wood, brother, Mark Rutledge, 10 nieces, 9 nephews, 3 brothers-in-law, 2 aunts, 4 uncles & 11 cousins.

Memorials in Kennewick and Bellevue planned at a later date. See Kim's full obituary at

www.lifetributescenter

Published in The Seattle Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
