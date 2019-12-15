|
Kim (Kimi) Campbell Proctor
Kim passed on December 3, 2019, of natural causes. His life is celebrated by his wife Val C. Ellis, his daughters Lisa Proctor-Menti and Katherine Proctor, and his grandchildren Peyton, Sally, Anna, and Tyler.
Kim is best known for his zest for life. He loved everything about the outdoors: hiking, swimming, fishing, snowshoeing and skiing. His love of the outdoors extended to animals, gardening, flowers, and everything in nature. Kim was a true character. He never met a stranger! He had an acute sense of humor, loved by many -
well almost everyone. He showed up as his authentic self in every situation. His wife Val was his true north. He loved her unconditionally, and he got to be his truest self with her. Kim was a warm and affectionate father. He cultivated an appreciation of a wide range of interests for his daughters. From the symphony to camping out to school projects to sports events. He never missed a beat. Kimi, we will all miss you.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019