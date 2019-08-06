|
Kim Nhung Do
Kim Nhung Do, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019, surrounded by her family, in Houston, TX. A loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother, kind sister, caring aunt and loyal friend, Kim Nhung spread love and joy to everyone throughout her remarkable and memorable life.
Kim Nhung was born December 8, 1937, in beautiful Da Nang Vietnam. Orphaned at an early age, she took it upon herself as a child to help care for her three younger siblings, and henceforth devoted much of her life to nurturing others. Kim Nhung loved to read books and poetry. She married the love of her life, Nho Huu Do, in 1961, who became a well-decorated officer in the South Vietnam Airforce. They would go on to have four daughters born in Vietnam and a son born later in the United States.
The family escaped Vietnam days before the fall of Saigon in the spring of 1975. They settled in beautiful Spokane Valley, WA, and later Seattle, then finally Houston, where Kim Nhung and her husband devoted most of their energy to the betterment of their children, all of whom obtained college degrees and contributed to their communities. Outside of her family, Kim Nhung made it her mission to help those less fortunate who needed a little help. She and her husband also became passionate devotees of Vietnamese literature, helping to form a poetry club with the many cherished friends they made over the years.
Kim Nhung was a very intelligent and progressive woman. Ahead of her time, she taught her children and grandchildren the importance of education and relationships. She had a gentle and kind spirit and was always humble and selfless. She found the good in every person she met along the way. Her ultimate joy was to spend time with her beloved husband, Nho Huu Do. Her love for him was unmatched until her last breath on this earth.
Kim Nhung is preceded in death by her daughter, Myly-Uyen Tien. She is survived by her husband, Nho Huu Do; children Aimee Giang-Tien, Gigi Diem-Uyen, Julie Thuc-Uyen, and Avril Viet-Nam; sons and daughter in-law, and grandchildren; She is also survived by her sisters and brother, Nguyen Thi Thanh Sam, Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Nguyen Quoc Bao and Nguyen Thi Phuong Xuan.
Viewing ceremony will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 11:00am-7:30pm (11:30am-1:30pm will be tribute ceremony) at the Chapel of Eternal Peace at Forest Park (Vinh Cuu) 2454 S Dairy Ashford Houston, TX 77077. Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday August 8th 9:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 6550 Fairbanks N Houston Rd, Houston, TX 77040. Cremation ceremony will follow the Mass via procession at the Chapel of Eternal Peace at Forest Park (Vinh Cuu) 2454 S Dairy Ashford Houston, TX 77077.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 6, 2019