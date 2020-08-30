1/1
Kimberly Neil
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly Neil

Kimberly Neil was born July 2, 1986 in Bellevue, Washington. She was a little 5-pound bundle who won the hearts of all of us. Kimberly died August 22, 2020 at the young age of 34. She is survived by her parents, Brad and Janelle Neil; brother, Jerry Neil; her longtime best friend, Brandon Huggins; sisters in heart, Dea Callahan and Jasmine Eppers, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Kimi was a graduate of Federal Way High School and won an impressive number of trophies and awards for speech and debate, in city, state, and national competitions. Following high school, Kimi attended the University of Washington where she majored in English and was an editor of a UW magazine. Kimi was a force of her own. Her knowledge and areas of interest and mastery spanned a wide range of topics.

She was an accomplished singer, loved drama, was a voracious reader, and a prolific writer of highly regarded poetry and stories. Prior to her death she had written volumes of poems, short stories, and was completing a book for publication.

Kimberly was a loving, giving, brilliant, and talented young woman who had a deep faith and commitment to Christ. Although she suffered from major illnesses, she did the best she possibly could with the challenges she faced. Our Kimi was dearly loved and, in her passing, a bright light in the world was dimmed.

A memorial service will be held at Yahn and Son Funeral Home,

Tuesday, September 1st at 11 a.m.

Due to Covid restrictions, Kimi's services will be attended by family only. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery in Auburn will follow the service. Friends and family are encouraged to sign her online guest book and share thoughts and memories at

www.yahnandson.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Kimi's memory be send to Sound Health through their website: https://crisisconnections.org/, or https://www.sound.health/your-donation, or checks may be mailed to Sound Health, c/o Susan Bean, 6400 Southcenter Blvd., Tukwila, WA 98188.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Memorial service
11:00 AM
YAHN & SON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
YAHN & SON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
55 W VALLEY HWY S
AUBURN, WA 98001
(253) 833-8877
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved