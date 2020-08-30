Kimberly Neil
Kimberly Neil was born July 2, 1986 in Bellevue, Washington. She was a little 5-pound bundle who won the hearts of all of us. Kimberly died August 22, 2020 at the young age of 34. She is survived by her parents, Brad and Janelle Neil; brother, Jerry Neil; her longtime best friend, Brandon Huggins; sisters in heart, Dea Callahan and Jasmine Eppers, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Kimi was a graduate of Federal Way High School and won an impressive number of trophies and awards for speech and debate, in city, state, and national competitions. Following high school, Kimi attended the University of Washington where she majored in English and was an editor of a UW magazine. Kimi was a force of her own. Her knowledge and areas of interest and mastery spanned a wide range of topics.
She was an accomplished singer, loved drama, was a voracious reader, and a prolific writer of highly regarded poetry and stories. Prior to her death she had written volumes of poems, short stories, and was completing a book for publication.
Kimberly was a loving, giving, brilliant, and talented young woman who had a deep faith and commitment to Christ. Although she suffered from major illnesses, she did the best she possibly could with the challenges she faced. Our Kimi was dearly loved and, in her passing, a bright light in the world was dimmed.
A memorial service will be held at Yahn and Son Funeral Home,
Tuesday, September 1st at 11 a.m.
Due to Covid restrictions, Kimi's services will be attended by family only. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery in Auburn will follow the service. Friends and family are encouraged to sign her online guest book and share thoughts and memories at www.yahnandson.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Kimi's memory be send to Sound Health through their website: https://crisisconnections.org/
, or https://www.sound.health/your-donation
, or checks may be mailed to Sound Health, c/o Susan Bean, 6400 Southcenter Blvd., Tukwila, WA 98188.