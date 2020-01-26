|
|
Kimi Tanaka
Kimi was born on June 17, 1925 in Seattle, Washington to Naka and Koichi Tanaka. She passed away on January 18, 2020 in Bellevue, Washington .
She attended elementary and middle schools and a couple of years at Broadway High School in Seattle. With the start of World War II, she, together with the family, was relocated to Minidoka, Idaho where she graduated from Hunt High School in 1943. Kimi was predeceased by her parents, her brothers George and Nobi (wife Itsuko), her sister Yone and niece Sandra Jo.
Kimi is survived by her brother Robert S. Tanaka and wife Toyo of Seattle and sister Sumi Ishida of Ontario, Oregon . She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and great-grandnieces and great-grand nephews. She always considered herself blessed to be a member of such a large and loving family.
At Kimi's request, there will be no service. If you wish, remembrances may be sent to in her memory, for which the family sincerely thanks you.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020