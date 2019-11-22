|
|
Kip Hauser
Kip Hauser, of Issaquah, Washington, and the Bay Area, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was 40 years old.
Kip was born on March 24, 1979, in Seattle, Washington, the son of Kip and Debra Hauser. He was raised in Issaquah and Fountain Valley, California. He graduated from Issaquah High School where he was a nationally ranked wrestler and named All-American; and 4 years Varsity golf.
After high school, Kip apprenticed as a plumber in Colorado. He owned his own plumbing company based in the Issaquah area for many years before returning to California where he joined the Pipefitters and Sprinklers Union.
Kip had two children, a daughter, Laken, and a son, Cyrus. They held a very special place in his heart.
Kip liked to stay busy so in addition to running a business, Kip coached wrestling at Issaquah High School. He won international weight lifting competitions. He enjoyed boating, watersports, skiing, snowmobiling, golfing and baseball truly anything active and in the sunshine but his greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.
Kip is remembered by family and friends as loving the sunshine and being the sunshine to them. He was as fierce as friend as he was a wrestler. He is remembered for his tenacity and joy of life.
Kip is survived by his two children, Laken and Cyrus; his parents, Kip and Debra Hauser; and his sisters, Cheryl Hauser, Carie Agustin, and Cathy Huber (George). Kip was also beloved by a large, but close-knit family of cousins, aunts, uncles, and nieces and nephews, all of whom mourn his loss and remember him with joy.
A memorial service will be held at Crossroads Bible Church, 15815 SE 37th St., Bellevue, WA 98006, on December 14, at
1 pm, with a reception following. Kip had many friends across his work, wrestling, and other interests and his family welcomes your stories and memories of Kip.
Remembrances can be made to the Kip Hauser Memorial Wrestling Scholarship through Venmo @KipHauserScholarship.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019