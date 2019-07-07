Kirby F. Clot



Kirby F. Clot left this world June 26, 2019 exactly where he wanted to be, doing exactly what he wanted to be doing, living life in full. He was 69 years young and could do anything. And he did do most everything. He grew up in Miami, Fl. where he proudly held a job starting at age 10 (sweeping and stacking fruit at a grocery), brought a sword to elementary school (because he was Zorro), jumped trains, and never, ever wore shoes (because he was that cool). He drove out west in a Volkswagen van with his wife and baby in the early '70's to "live off the land", and live he most certainly did. Kirby built a homestead and then a successful career in hydraulics that took him across this country and around the world all the while making, fixing, learning, testing, tasting and deeply feeling it all. He approached everything that interested him with curiosity and zeal, a craftsman's hand, an intellectual's mind and a poet's heart. Like all Clots, he was a master storyteller and truth stretcher. He was also the inventor of chicken strips (unverified), an unparalleled home cook and grill master, a wine enthusiast, an expert gardener, a fixer of all things, and "old man walking", a West Seattle and NW mountain trail walking and hiking fixture. Kirby was larger than life and meant for great things. He was never without a project and built houses and forts and science experiments. But his magnum opus was his family which he built with expert care, love and joy every moment of his life. He was "Kirb" to Vicki Clot his wife of 47 years, his world travel partner and the love of his life. He was "YDOD" (your dear old dad) to Kelli Garces, Kori Abbott and Kaci Clot the luckiest girls in the world for having truly the world's greatest dad. He was a second father, mentor and dear friend to his sons in law Chris Garces, Chris Abbott, and Joshua Utt. And because of his 5 beloved grandchildren (Roan, Pearl, June, Noa and Minna) he is forever "Poppi" to us all. He was also cherished baby brother to Sharon, Dennis, Terrance and Walt and Uncle Kirby to dear nieces, nephews and extended family.



Kirby taught every one of us how to truly live. We will strive to do so every day of our lives. If you'd like to do something in his honor please consider a donation in his name to the Washington National Parks Fund wnpf.org, take a hike or have a big bowl of pho (no noodles, extra-extra vegetables).



"mimi kupanda mlima"



(I climb the mountain). Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019