Kiwamu Tsuchida (Jiji) passed away peacefully on 2/28/2019. His physical presence will be missed, but he will be with us in memories and spirit. Born: Auburn, WA. on 2/2/1923. Preceded in death by his parents Kuhei and Tetsu, wife Tsune and siblings, Frank, Tak, Shadow, Yukimi, Lola, and Mae. Survived by brother Ben, children Ted (Judi), Dean (Kirie) and Carol (Cliff), grandchildren Derek (Violet), Kelsi (Curt), Alex, Stuart, Curtis and Ryan and great grandchildren Kiyo, Elise and Ryder.



Auburn High School class of 1941. Enlisted in the Army from Topaz internment camp and served for General Douglas MacArthur in the Philippines. Served post war in Tokyo as a member of the MacArthur Honor Guard. Retired from the Army after 20 years of service in 1964, studied agronomy and then worked at Overlake Golf and Country club. Retired from Overlake as assistant superintendent in 1988. Accepted Christ 2015, baptized in 2017.



Please make any donations to Seattle chapter of the Nisei Vets. Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 10, 2019