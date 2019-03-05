Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Hills Funeral Home
1215 145th Place SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
(425) 746-1400
For more information about
Kiwamu Tsuchida
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Kiwamu Tsuchida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kiwamu Tsuchida


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kiwamu Tsuchida Obituary
Kiwamu Tsuchida

Kiwamu Tsuchida (Jiji) passed away peacefully on 2/28/2019. His physical presence will be missed, but he will be with us in memories and spirit. Born: Auburn, WA. on 2/2/1923. Preceded in death by his parents Kuhei and Tetsu, wife Tsune and siblings, Frank, Tak, Shadow, Yukimi, Lola, and Mae. Survived by brother Ben, children Ted (Judi), Dean (Kirie) and Carol (Cliff), grandchildren Derek (Violet), Kelsi (Curt), Alex, Stuart, Curtis and Ryan and great grandchildren Kiyo, Elise and Ryder.

Auburn High School class of 1941. Enlisted in the Army from Topaz internment camp and served for General Douglas MacArthur in the Philippines. Served post war in Tokyo as a member of the MacArthur Honor Guard. Retired from the Army after 20 years of service in 1964, studied agronomy and then worked at Overlake Golf and Country club. Retired from Overlake as assistant superintendent in 1988. Accepted Christ 2015, baptized in 2017.

Please make any donations to Seattle chapter of the Nisei Vets.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Hills Funeral Home
Download Now