Kiyoshi "Kiyo" Taki

Kiyo Taki, age 96, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 with his wife Elsie by his side. Kiyo was born in Auburn, WA and is a long time resident of Seattle. Kiyo is survived by Elsie, his wife of 67 years; his sons and daughters, Colleen Hill (John), Brion Taki, Robert Taki, James Taki (Shirlee) and Kristine Woo (Phillip); his grandchildren, Ryne Hill, Tyler Hill (Jessica), Steven Taki, Kevin Taki, Kathleen Taki, and Kyle Woo; Kiyo was preceded in death by his parents Kojiro and Yasu Taki; his sister Chiyoko Izu, and his brothers, Noboru Taki and Sumio Taki.

After retiring from owning and operating the Freeway Garage in downtown Seattle with his brothers, Kiyo loved to play tennis and golf year round with his friends, continuing to play golf until he reached his nineties. He and Elsie went on frequent walks around Seward Park and were faithful fans of the local sports teams spending many years as season ticket holders going to the Seattle Mariners, Husky Football and Husky Basketball games. Kiyo was a great baker and loved to share his baked goods as well as homegrown flowers with his family and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Washelli. The family would like to thank everyone who expressed their condolences. Kiyo was a fun-loving dad, grandpa, uncle and friend & he will be greatly missed.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
