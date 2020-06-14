Klara Enge Erga
Klara Enge Erga

Klara Enge Erga age 90, of Seattle, Washington, passed away May 19, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Klara was born in Rosendal, Norway October 7, 1929 to parents Karl and Anna Nes. She was happily married to Nils Enge of Etne, Norway, from 1959 until his untimely death in 1984. Together, they had two children, Laila Svendgard and Kenneth Enge. Klara married Magne Erga of Dale, Norway in July of 1992. In addition to her husband and children, Klara is survived by three grandchildren.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
