|
|
Knut Bo Erichsen Nordness
1943 ~ 2020
Knut Bo Erichsen Nordness, who served as Deputy Director of Op Sail, which hosted Boston's Bicentennial Tall Ships Celebration in 1976, and who worked over the course of his life to develop businesses and products in the United States and Norwegian seafood industries in Boston and Seattle, died on January 18, 2020, following a long illness. He was 76 years old.
Born in Oslo, Norway, Knut developed a love for the sea during his childhood rowing adventures on the Oslo Fjord and sails on the Baltic Sea.
He started his work in the seafood business at H.W. Nickerson & Associates in Boston and then as Chief Operating Officer of the North American office of Nordic Group, a cooperative of Norwegian seafood processors. At Nordic Group, he developed new products and established the brand as a leading producer of Norwegian whitefish in the U.S. market. It was while he was in Boston that he helped organize and facilitate the Tall Ships Celebration in Boston Harbor.
He moved to Seattle in 1987, where he established The Alliance Group, a seafood consulting firm focusing on product and market development. His work included early regional and company branding for Alaska seafood products from Kodiak, Kenai, Yukon River and Copper River. He was also a frequent contributor of articles on seafood marketing to trade publications.
Knut received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Literature from Williams College and a Master of Arts degree in International Affairs from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. A veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, serving as a Lieutenant on the destroyer escort, USS Vance. His naval duties included Operation Market Time patrols and managing deep water shipping in Danang.
Knut is remembered by friends and family as an excellent host and conversationalist. Befitting his Norwegian heritage, he delighted in giving a great toast. He was a fabulous cook and was particularly renowned for his gravlax and salad dressing. However, given the choice, he would have gladly spent every day on the water with the wind in his face. A generous friend and colleague, he will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Oddwar Erichsen, who served in the Norwegian resistance during World War II and was killed in action in 1945, and his mother, Evy Oakland Nordness.
A devoted husband, brother and uncle, he is survived by his wife of 27 years, Pat Shanahan of Seattle; his sister, Tove Power of Irvington, Virginia; and his nieces, Karin Kaplan and Elizabeth Parker and their families.
A memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Center for Wooden Boats. www.cwb.org.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020