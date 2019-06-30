Koji W. Tada



January 1, 1922 ~ April 12, 2019



Koji William Tada was born on January 1, 1922- the fifth child of Genjiro and Yoshi Tada in Seattle, Washington. He attended Greenlake Elementary, and later West Seattle High School where he graduated in 1940.



The Tada family was among many Japanese Americans forced into internment camps from the West Coast and Alaska to Minidoka - near Hunt, Idaho. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in the summer of 1944, joining his two older brothers who were already serving in Europe. As part of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, Koji earned the rank of Technical Sergeant and was decorated with the Bronze Star. After completing Army occupation duty in Italy in 1947, Koji returned to Seattle. He worked briefly as a mechanic at Boeing, served again in the U.S. Army reserve during the Korean War and was discharged as a Master Sergeant.



He entered the University of Washington in 1952 and earned his M.B.A. in 1956. He was a life member of the Nisei Veterans Committee and a talented league bowler at Imperial lanes in Seattle. He met and married Yohko Kohsaka in 1960, settling first on Beacon Hill, and later in West Seattle. They had two sons, Richard and Steven. Koji was an accountant for FarWest Garments and later Breezin' Sportswear until his retirement. He was a volunteer at the West Seattle Senior center, where he enjoyed helping fellow retirees prepare their tax returns. Koji was a quiet man, and gave much thought before speaking or acting. Brave, modest and compassionate are the words that best describe his personality and moral fortitude. He cared unfailingly for his wife until his passing despite both being in declining health. He is survived by his wife Yohko, and is son, Steven.



A memorial service will be held at Faith Bible Church,



128 18th Ave. Seattle - Saturday



July 6, 2019 at 11:00am.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to be made to Faith Bible Church. Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019