Konrad Philip Jorgensen
The world lost a great man this week. Konrad Philip Jorgensen died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family after a long battle with ALS on July 27, 2020. Born May 19, 1954 to Arne and Signe Jorgensen, Konrad was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, Papa, friend and man of God. He graduated from Ballard in 1972, married his high school sweetheart, Julie Olason, in 1975. Together they raised 3 children in Shoreline. Konrad worked for Vitamilk Dairy for 30 years, and attended Bethany Community Church since 1972. He was an avid athlete, and molded many young lives shooting hoops and imparting wisdom. He loved bicycling and was a force to be reckoned with on the racquetball court. He was a builder, handy-man, and was always quick to serve others in many practical ways. He became the recipient of generous help of so many friends as he lost his strength to ALS. Konrad is survived by wife, Julie, son Kyle (Jennie) Jorgensen, daughters Stephanie (Jed) Cates, Emily (Phill) Christiansen, and 12 grandchildren. Also survived by his brother Arne Jorgensen, and sisters Linda Olson, Martha Jorgensen, and Lynette White, along with many other dear friends, who helped us in his last months. Memorials can be made to Habitat for Humanity or Bethany Community Church. Memorial service will delayed due to Covid times. Sign Konrad's Guest Book at www.Legacy.com