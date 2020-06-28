Kranda Locke



Our mother, Kranda Locke, 90, passed away peacefully early morning June 12, 2020, in Seattle, WA. She was born June 30, 1929 in Canton, China. She had been a long time resident of Seattle after she immigrated to the United States.



Kranda (Joyce), is survived by her three sons and a daughter, Ken, Lenny, Tenny Locke and Rhoda Onken. Two daughter-in-laws, Jennifer and Cindy Locke and son-in-law Steve Onken. Nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and loved by us all.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to Seattle Chinese Alliance Church / Kranda Locke (Joyce)



Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home



11111 Aurora Ave North



Seattle, WA 98133



Viewing: July 1, 2020 from 10:00-4:00PM



Graveside Service:



July 2nd, 2020-12:00PM



Memorial Service/Celebration of Life, will be at a later date due to the COVID Pandemic.



