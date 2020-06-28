Kranda Locke
Kranda Locke

Our mother, Kranda Locke, 90, passed away peacefully early morning June 12, 2020, in Seattle, WA. She was born June 30, 1929 in Canton, China. She had been a long time resident of Seattle after she immigrated to the United States.

Kranda (Joyce), is survived by her three sons and a daughter, Ken, Lenny, Tenny Locke and Rhoda Onken. Two daughter-in-laws, Jennifer and Cindy Locke and son-in-law Steve Onken. Nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and loved by us all.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Seattle Chinese Alliance Church / Kranda Locke (Joyce)

Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home

11111 Aurora Ave North

Seattle, WA 98133

Viewing: July 1, 2020 from 10:00-4:00PM

Graveside Service:

July 2nd, 2020-12:00PM

Memorial Service/Celebration of Life, will be at a later date due to the COVID Pandemic.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
