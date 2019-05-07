Krista Reiko Nakano



Krista Reiko Nakano, of San Francisco, passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2019 at the age of 26.



Krista was born in Bellevue, WA on October 13, 1992 to Craig and Joan Nakano. She was raised in Issaquah and graduated from Skyline High School in 2011. Krista attended the University of Washington where she was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority. She graduated in 2015 from the Foster School of Business with a bachelor's degree in Finance and went to work for PWC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) in San Jose in Advisory and Consulting where she was employed until her passing.



Krista is survived by her loving parents and brother, Quinn, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



A service will be held for Krista on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple,



1427 South Main Street, Seattle, WA 98144. Following the service, a reception will be held in the auditorium.



Krista's family wishes to thank her many friends and their families from childhood, temple, Skyline High, UW, Alpha Phi and PWC for the outpouring of love and support.



The family suggests remembrances to Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple.



