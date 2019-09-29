Home

Kristen Marie Spangler Obituary
(1979 ~ 2019)

Kristen Marie Spangler, 40, of Seattle WA, died September 18, 2019 surrounded by relatives and family.

Born March 29, 1979, to Bill and Gwen Spangler in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Raised in Canada, Kristen lived her dream of nursing at Seattle Children's Hospital in Seattle WA.

There she served families with love and skill for over 15 years.

Quick to smile and help those around her, Kristen loved her work, her family, and her friends. She spent her time outdoors, and loving on her church family, nieces & nephews. Her passion for life showed up in everything she did, down to the signature pink streak in her hair.

She's survived by her parents, Bill & Gwen, sister, Karin, and partner, Sean.

A celebration of life will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, October 2nd at: The Center for Urban Horticulture, 3501 NE 41st St,

Seattle, WA 98105

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Korey, or Mary's Place in her name.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019
