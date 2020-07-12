Kristi Knowles ButlerMay 11, 1949 ~ June 30, 2020Kristi passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 30 after a two-year battle with peritoneal cancer.She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Craig Butler, daughter Erica Francom living in Napa, CA, sister Joanne Blankenship and brother Lt. Col. Kerry Knowles. Kristi was the youngest of eight children born to Frank and Dorthea Knowles of Seattle.Kristi retired from DA Davidson in 2013 having spent over 35 years in the financial securities industry.She was raised on Beacon Hill in Seattle, attended Franklin High School, graduated with a BA in History from the University of Washington in 1972. She was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.Kristi will be missed by many but never forgotten.Please visit the online tribute atfor a more complete obituary andto share a story or memory.