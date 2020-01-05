Home

Kristin Elizabeth Bailey Henry

Kristin was born on March 15,

1939 in Raymond, WA. She was the second child (and only daughter) of Genevieve and Lawrence Bailey. A life-long fan of Shakespeare, she always loved the thought that her birthday fell on the "ides of March."

Kristin pursued her passions with enthusiasm and vigor. She played an active role in the lives of her two sons, encouraging their strengths, nurturing them through difficulties, and acting as an honest and compassionate sounding board.

As a lover of literature and the arts she wrote tirelessly, turning out works of fiction and poetry. As a lover of music and ritual, she was involved throughout her life in her church, singing in the choir, sharing her poetry and thinking deeply about her religious beliefs and their role in her life. As a lover of community, she reached out to those around her, holding them in her compassion during times of need. She touched the lives of many students through her teaching and tutoring. At the age of 71 she completed a Master of Fine Arts degree.

Kristin passed away on December 7, 2019 after a long and difficult struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. She is dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all she touched.

She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Ken Henry; her sons Eric Henry (Ann) and David Henry (Diane); her grandchildren Forrest, Grace and Livi, and her brother Larry Bailey.

A memorial service will he held

for Kristin at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Bellevue.

2650 14th Ave. S.E. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may make donations in her memory to: The Humane Society, or International Dyslexia Association.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020
