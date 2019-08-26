|
Krystyna Maria Sims
Krystyna Maria Sims passed away Aug. 5 in Renton. She was nearly 95. She was born Sept. 28, 1924 in Nowy Sacz, Poland.
She lived in Vancouver for 54 years and Seattle for 8.
She is survived by Bob Sims of Federal Way; daughter Karen Kerr (Chris) of Covington; 2 grand children; & 4 great-grandchildren.
Krystyna will be buried beside her husband Ret. Major Deward W. Sims at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. A burial service will be held Aug. 26 at 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 26, 2019