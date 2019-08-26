Home

Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Willamette National Cemetery
Portland, OR
Krystyna Maria Sims


1924 - 2019
Krystyna Maria Sims Obituary
Krystyna Maria Sims

Krystyna Maria Sims passed away Aug. 5 in Renton. She was nearly 95. She was born Sept. 28, 1924 in Nowy Sacz, Poland.

She lived in Vancouver for 54 years and Seattle for 8.

She is survived by Bob Sims of Federal Way; daughter Karen Kerr (Chris) of Covington; 2 grand children; & 4 great-grandchildren.

Krystyna will be buried beside her husband Ret. Major Deward W. Sims at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. A burial service will be held Aug. 26 at 12:30 p.m.

Full obituary and online guestbook at www.legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 26, 2019
