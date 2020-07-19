1/1
Kurt C. Schultz
Kurt C. Schultz

Kurt C. Schultz, age 59, resident of Renton, WA the past 22 years, passed away on July 2, 2020. Kurt is survived by his parents, Vern and Joan Schultz; brothers, Trev Schultz (Jeanne) and Lynn Schultz; sisters Sandra Dodge (Aaron) and Angela Schultz; and nephew, Mitchell Dodge. Kurt was born in Renton in Nov. 1960 and raised in Kent. He graduated from Kent-Meridian HS 1979, attended Clover Park Tech College for Telephone Installation / Repair Cert. He graduated from Renton Tech College in 2006 with Honors: President's List for Cum GPA of 4.0, and awarded class declaration of Top Tech.

Kurt liked playing soccer and volleyball, plus hiking. In Taekwondo he achieved high rank of red belt. He enjoyed cycling and running for ALS and diabetes. Kurt cherished time with family and friends at the family cabin on the Yakima River. Kurt always had a creative and adventurous personality and sense of humor. His faith was strong as a life-long Lutheran and he served on church council the past two years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Memorial service is pending. Make donations in his name to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, ALS-Evergreen Chapter, or Humane Society near you.

Please sign Kurt's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

