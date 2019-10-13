Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kurt DuNard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kurt DuNard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kurt DuNard Obituary
Kurt William DuNard

Born October 12, 1950 to Paul L. DuNard, Sr. and Dorothy DuNard in Yakima, WA, passed

away on September 21, 2019 in Kirkland, WA of a massive coronary. He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Joan DuNard.

Kurt worked early in his career at Seattle's Dean Witter office and then Oppenheimer & Co.'s Seattle office where he became a V.P. He enjoyed his friends, customers, co-workers, and manager, Art Ward.

A celebration of Kurt's life will be held Saturday, Nov 16th, 2019 at the home in Stanwood from 2:00-5:00 PM

See Kurt's full obituary at https://www.elementalnw.com/obituaries/kurt-dunard/63/
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kurt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.