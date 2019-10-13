|
Kurt William DuNard
Born October 12, 1950 to Paul L. DuNard, Sr. and Dorothy DuNard in Yakima, WA, passed
away on September 21, 2019 in Kirkland, WA of a massive coronary. He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Joan DuNard.
Kurt worked early in his career at Seattle's Dean Witter office and then Oppenheimer & Co.'s Seattle office where he became a V.P. He enjoyed his friends, customers, co-workers, and manager, Art Ward.
A celebration of Kurt's life will be held Saturday, Nov 16th, 2019 at the home in Stanwood from 2:00-5:00 PM
See Kurt's full obituary at https://www.elementalnw.com/obituaries/kurt-dunard/63/
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019