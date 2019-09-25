|
Dr. Kurt Eisen
Dr. Kurt Eisen, 61, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at his home in Cookeville, TN after an extended illness. During his last days, he was surrounded by family and friends. Born in Seattle to Richard and Chloe Jefferson Eisen, he is survived by his mother; daughter, Anna; wife, Rita Barnes; siblings Nicola McMahon and Elizabeth Stoner; and a loving extended family.
Recognized as an authority on the playwright Eugene O'Neill, he is the author of two books, one of which was named as an outstanding scholarly work of 2018 by Choice. His publications and meticulous but gentle editorship led to recognition by the International Eugene O'Neill Society's O'Neill Medallion for substantial contributions to research in his field. Associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and former chair of English at Tennessee Technological University, he served as an inspiring professor of American literature and modern drama. He was known as a selfless colleague and mentor who combined intellect with kindness, especially on occasions requiring evenhanded attention to detail and diplomatic leadership. He received a Ph.D. in Literature from Boston University, an M.A. from the University of
Massachusetts-Amherst a B.A. from the University of Washington, and attended Seattle Preparatory School.
Family, students, and friends will continue to be inspired by his eloquent but unpretentious wit, thoroughgoing good nature, and ability to apply his intellect with a down-to-earth authenticity. He was a devoted baseball fan, and an eclectic music and film aficionado.
A funeral mass will be held at
11 am on October 2 at St. Monica's
Church in Mercer Island.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019