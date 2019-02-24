Kurt Othberg



Walla Walla



(formerly of Moscow, ID)



Kurt Lynn Othberg, 74, dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack, on February 10, 2019, at his home in Walla Walla.



Kurt and his spouse, Susan Palmer, lived together for 32 years in Moscow, ID and Walla Walla, WA. Kurt was deeply engaged in the lives of his spouse, daughters, and grandchildren. Kurt loved jazz, the outdoors, cats, and summer camping with family. He enjoyed hiking, biking, sailing, rowing and Volvos. He was a builder and a fixer, and enjoyed tackling lists of "Dad's To-Dos" that would send any lesser dad running.



Kurt was a nationally-recognized geologist who directed the Idaho Geological Survey (IGS) and taught at three colleges and two universities. His specialties included geomorphology, environmental geology, earthquakes, and geological mapping.



Kurt was born Aug. 8, 1944, in Denver, CO to Richard Charles Othberg and Jean Agnes Irwin Othberg. He earned 3 degrees at Western Washington University and the University of Washington. He worked as a geologist for the Washington State Division of Geology and Earth Resources in Olympia, WA. In 1980, Kurt moved to Moscow, ID, working for the Idaho Bureau of Mines and Geology (now the Idaho Geological Survey). He completed his Ph.D. in 1991 at the University of Idaho. After a career spanning 40+ years in geology science, Kurt retired in 2011. But he continued to work part time for the Idaho Geological Survey (IGS) until his passing.



Kurt's survivors include his spouse, Susan Palmer; his three daughters, Alina Carol Othberg (Marco V. Pinheiro) of Normandy Park, WA, Miranda Rose Othberg (Brad Falletta) of West Seattle, WA, and Erin Meredith Palmer Esteban (Julio Esteban Mejia) of Renton, WA; his sister, Anita Othberg Thompson (Ed Thompson) of Bellingham, WA; his brother, Kent Othberg (Regina Knake Othberg) of Las Vegas, NV; his best friend Loudon Stanford of Moscow, ID; his and eight grandchildren: Logan, Rosa, April, Melonie, Kurt, Janelle, Isabelle and Adrian, and many beloved nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Kurt's life will be held on Saturday, April 6th in Walla Walla. Full obituary and celebration details can be found at http://kurt-othberg.forevermissed.com/