Kyle Christopher Davison
April 20, 1989 ~ Sept. 18, 2019
It is with great sadness we share the passing of a beloved son, nephew, grandson and friend. Kyle is preceded in death by his mother, Marlynn Davison & grandfather Forrest Wald.
Kyle was born in Seattle, WA on April 20, 1989 to Marlynn and Jim Davison. He grew up in Ballard, attending elementary school and went on to attend Ballard High School. He played Little League baseball and for a while was pretty determined to be an outfielder with the Seattle Mariners. He continued to follow the Mariners and especially loved those Seahawks. He and his Dad often played golf; a game Kyle was good at with such a natural swing. Growing up, his dog Cody was his best friend as well as Oreo, the family cat. He loved animals and his most recent dog Lucy misses him very much. Kyle loved the snow and the carefree days that happened when school was cancelled and that continued into his adult life too!
Kyle's first love was working in the auto repair business where he met a great group of friends who also had his same passion. He recently established an auto repair business with close friend Mike and was starting to build a clientele with Rob's help as well. His Mom's passing left a huge void and to ease the pain, Kyle found a family of friends that were very important to him. He was especially close to Rob and Jackie Gaw and considered them his other family. He loved their two boys and was always known as "Uncle Ky", to them. He currently lived in West Seattle hanging out with friends after work and going to the beach.
Kyle was a kind and gentle soul who would do anything to help a friend.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his father, Jim Davison, sister Dawn, aunts, uncles, cousins and his grandmother. Remembrances on Kyle's behalf can be made to the Humane Society or Children's Hospital both in Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019