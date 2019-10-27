|
Kylene Knapp
Kylene was born September 10, 1959 in Palo Alto, California. She was preceded in death by her father Clyde Knapp. Though she had no children, she was "Auntie" to many of her friends' and family's children.
Kylene leaves to cherish her memory her mother Vicki Foster, sister Dawn Rogers, brothers Tom (Kim) and Jim Foster, Marilyn (daughter Jenna) Nunes, and niece Joanna (daughter Tessa) Allan. She was my beautiful girl and still is.
A Memorial Service will be held at Hollyhills Club House: 19200 Hollyhills Dr. NE, Bothell, WA 98011 on Saturday, November 2, 2019 @ 2:00 PM.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019