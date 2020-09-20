La Mae Catherine Poxton



La Mae passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Issaquah at the age of 98. Born March 6, 1922 in Kensal, ND to Michael and Kathryn Petrek, the 6th of 7 children. Grew up in Saskatoon, SK. In 1942 moved to Vancouver, BC where she met the love of her life, Thomas Poxton. Moved to Seattle in 1945 and were married 65 years.



La Mae and Tom lived in their Rainier Beach home since 1949. In 2017, La Mae moved to Merrill Gardens.



Founding member of St Paul Parish. Member of the Fr. Joseph Vogel Circle serving ACC. Worked in catering at the Seattle Opera House for many years. Traveled to Europe, several US cities, and Canada. Enjoyed casino trips, card games, ladies luncheons & attending Seattle Symphony concerts.



Survived by daughter Kathy (Jim) Dunham, and son Tim (Janet), grandsons Aaron (Kelly), and Taylor, and great grandson Raylan, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by Tom, son John, and her two brothers, and four sisters. Private Interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Remembrances in La Mae's honor to Advocacy and Caring for Children, 100 23rd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144.



