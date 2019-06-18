Lael "Pete" Peterson



Lael "Pete" Peterson, of Seattle, died June 17, 2019.



Pete was born in 1943, the youngest child of Ben and Dorothy Peterson of West Seattle. He attended Sealth High School and the University of Washington, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering and served as president of the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity. After college while working at Boeing, he earned an MBA at Seattle University. He went on to be a founding owner of Total Door Supply and retired in 2005.



Pete and Molly (nee Scott), his wife of 48 years, enjoyed traveling the world together. They spent a year living "the van life" in Europe in the 1970s, drove Route 66 and the Alaska Highway, and pursued other adventures in a series of well-loved Volkswagen vans.



Pete will be remembered most for his warm smile, extraordinary sense of humor, generosity and empathy. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fly fishing, and crabbing at his beach cottage on Whidbey Island. He could fix or build most anything with his two hands.



He served as a child life services volunteer at Seattle Children's Hospital for thirteen memorable years, and treasured each day he spent bringing a smile to hospitalized children.



Pete is survived by his wife Molly, daughter Emily (Brad), daughter Sarah (Dan), son Toby (Erin), sisters Carole and Nancy, seven grandchildren, and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.



The family wishes to thank the caring staff at the UW Medical Center and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.



A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, June 22 at 4pm at the Swedish Club of Seattle. Published in The Seattle Times from June 18 to June 19, 2019