1/1
Lance Natale Brigham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lance Natale Brigham

Age 73, beloved husband of Joan P. Brigham, Lance Brigham died at home in Seattle on July 6, 2020. Lance was the father of Jason T. Brigham of Phoenix, AZ and Brett P. Brigham of Seattle. He was the brother of Katie Forbes of Bellevue and her children Matt and Kari. Lance was preceded in death by his youngest sister Terri and older brother Monte, whose family includes Kay and sons Craig and Eric.

Born in Tacoma, WA in 1946, Lance was a 1964 graduate of Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane, where he excelled as a student leader, scholar, and athlete. In his senior year, Lance was named a High School All-American basketball player and set multiple city prep records.

Lance joined the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at the University of Washington and majored in chemistry. He lettered in basketball for the UW Huskies. Lance was an initiate of the Washington State chapter of Alpha Epsilon Delta premedical honor society.

During his last quarter of medical school at the UW, Lance met his future wife Joan (J.P.) Murphy while in a scuba diving course. They dove the Blue Hole in Belize with friends, moved to New York City where they married, and Lance received surgical and orthopedics training at New York Hospital and the Hospital for Special Surgery. They returned to Seattle to reside permanently.

Lance was board certified with the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery, and he enjoyed working with the Seattle Orthopedic & Fracture Clinic, the Seattle Sports Medicine Clinic, and the Panel of Consultants. Previous consultant positions were with Ingraham High School football, the Seattle Mariners, and Seattle Pacific University Athletics. Lance also served as vice president of the Washington State Governor's Council for Athletic Injuries.

Funeral services are private. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved