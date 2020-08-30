Lance Natale Brigham



Age 73, beloved husband of Joan P. Brigham, Lance Brigham died at home in Seattle on July 6, 2020. Lance was the father of Jason T. Brigham of Phoenix, AZ and Brett P. Brigham of Seattle. He was the brother of Katie Forbes of Bellevue and her children Matt and Kari. Lance was preceded in death by his youngest sister Terri and older brother Monte, whose family includes Kay and sons Craig and Eric.



Born in Tacoma, WA in 1946, Lance was a 1964 graduate of Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane, where he excelled as a student leader, scholar, and athlete. In his senior year, Lance was named a High School All-American basketball player and set multiple city prep records.



Lance joined the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at the University of Washington and majored in chemistry. He lettered in basketball for the UW Huskies. Lance was an initiate of the Washington State chapter of Alpha Epsilon Delta premedical honor society.



During his last quarter of medical school at the UW, Lance met his future wife Joan (J.P.) Murphy while in a scuba diving course. They dove the Blue Hole in Belize with friends, moved to New York City where they married, and Lance received surgical and orthopedics training at New York Hospital and the Hospital for Special Surgery. They returned to Seattle to reside permanently.



Lance was board certified with the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery, and he enjoyed working with the Seattle Orthopedic & Fracture Clinic, the Seattle Sports Medicine Clinic, and the Panel of Consultants. Previous consultant positions were with Ingraham High School football, the Seattle Mariners, and Seattle Pacific University Athletics. Lance also served as vice president of the Washington State Governor's Council for Athletic Injuries.



Funeral services are private. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



