Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
LaRene N. (Anderson) Cox

LaRene N. (Anderson) Cox Obituary
LaRene N. (Anderson) Cox

LaRene N. Cox, age 98, a former resident of Seattle and Kirkland, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Visitation for LaRene will be held at Kern Funeral Home on Monday, March 2,

10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

A Celebration of Life will be held

on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 1:00 PM

at Kern Funeral Home,

1122 S. 3rd Street, Mount Vernon with Pastor Marc Hander officiating, followed by a coffee hour in Kern's social room.

Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church, 2529 North LaVenture Rd., Mt. Vernon, WA 98273, or St. Lukes Lutheran Church, 3030 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA 98004, or Skagit Humane Society, 18841 Kelleher Rd., Burlington, WA 98233.

To share memories, offer your condolences and to read LaRene's full obituary online, please go to www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
