Larry Allen McKay



Larry was born on August 10, 1937 in Havre, Montana to Allen and Ruth (Cantlin) McKay. He passed away on April 23, 2019 in Monroe. He graduated from Havre High School in 1955 and served in the US Navy. He attended Northern Montana State College and in 1960 met and married Marjorie Peters. Larry and Marjorie moved to Monroe in 1960 and Larry continued his studies at the University of Washington, earning a degree in education and a Master of Librarianship in 1969. He was a school librarian at Kenmore and Canyon Creek Elementary Schools until he retired in 1994. Larry enjoyed the outdoors, travelling, photography and was proud to have visited all seven continents.



He is survived by Marjorie, his daughter, Barbara (Robin) Rothwell, brother, Victor (Dianne) McKay, and sister, Margaret Richter as well as in-laws Edwin Peters, Marian (Elmer) Kesterke, Carolyn (Larry) Anderson, Robert (Deanna) Peters, Norma (Neil) Cromwell and Ella (Ray) Stenka and many nieces and nephews. Marjorie and Barbara would like to thank the staff at Regency Monroe who cared for Larry his last months.



