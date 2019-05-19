Resources More Obituaries for Larry Kiel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Larry and Diane Kiel

Whether by divine plan or their devout 56 year marriage bond, Larry and Diane Kiel, beloved parents, grandparents, aunt, uncle, cousins, siblings, and friends, passed away just four days apart at their Kent home, surrounded by their children.



Larry, the 2nd youngest of 9 born to Margaret Byrne-Kidwell and Howard Kiel, was raised in Rainier Valley. After graduating from Franklin High School, he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from UW and later a Masters of Education in Administration at CWU. During their college years, he & Diane McManama met and fell in love while both worked at the Dexter Horton Building in downtown Seattle. Diane, the oldest of 3 daughters born to Ethel Evans and Roger McManama, graduated from Immaculate Conception High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Natural Science from Seattle University and later a Masters of Education in School Psychology from UW. Larry and Diane married on December 1, 1962.



After becoming teachers and parents to four young children, they purchased a dilapidated 1888 Victorian home in 1974 and spent many years renovating the home and expansive grounds to proper glory. Once retired, Larry, from the Seattle School District, and Diane, from the Auburn School District, in 1993 they opened their home as Victorian Gardens Bed and Breakfast, the first B&B in Kent. With Larry & Diane's hospitality & talents at the helm, it quickly became a desirable location for countless dream weddings, weekend get-aways, and many well-known parties.



Diane, juggling her duties as teacher and mother, split her time between intellectual and creative endeavors. An articulate intellectual, avid reader, always with a sense of purpose, Diane loved to cook. An educator, mentor, and humanitarian, Larry was a consummate host and one of the most outgoing, upbeat, funny, kind, and generous humans known. Engaging and thoughtful, the life of every party, he always made those around him feel like they were the most important people in the room. Both Larry and Diane were passionate about design, architecture, history, nature, travel, and most importantly, family.



They are survived by their children Carrie, Tod (wife Claudia), Cami, and Joolie, their treasured grandsons, Quinn and Kelly, Larry's brothers Charles (& Marlene) and Dan (& Laura) Kiel, Diane's sisters Dawn English and Kathleen Smith, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



The lives of Larry (Dec 4, 1938 - May 6, 2019) and Diane (Oct 30, 1939 - May 10, 2019) will be celebrated with a 2:30 p.m. funeral mass, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at St Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 13055 SE 192 St, Renton 98058, followed by a reception at Renton Technical College.



The Kiel family thanks you for your generous outpouring of



love and support.



